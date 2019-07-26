Infiniti Research, a leading provider of market intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on building demand planning and forecasting agility.With rising competition, market volatility, and dynamic customer needs, businesses often face challenges in accurately estimating and fulfilling market demand. The right demand planning and forecasting solutions can help businesses gain agility in demand management and thereby increase profitability.

For over 15 years, Infiniti's solutions have helped numerous companies to improve their profitability by offering valuable insights to improve their demand planning and forecasting capabilities. The latest edition of Infiniti's newsletter will help companies to better understand different aspects of the demand planning and forecasting process that is crucial to realize immediate cost savings It also highlights how companies can improve their demand planning and forecasting process and rightly identify the fluctuations in market demand.

Unfortunately, not many businesses understand the importance of demand management's role within their organization. This leads to situations such as understocking and overstocking. This consequently impacts the ability of the business to satisfy customer needs and improve their profit margins. To help companies understand the importance of the demand planning and forecasting, experts at Infiniti have highlighted key steps to ensure better demand management. Download this newsletter to know how robust demand planning and analysis can add value to your organization.

BUILDING DEMAND PLANNING AND FORECASTING AGILITY: A NEWSLETTER BY INFINITI RESEARCH

#1: 3 Popular Demand Forecasting Methods to Help Your Business Reach New Heights

Demand planning and forecasting involves making calculated decisions about business growth strategies, market potential, and pricing, which could often prove to be a tricky task. In this article, experts at Infiniti highlight three fail-proof demand forecasting methods that have helped several top companies to enhance their demand planning process and scale their business to new heights.

#2: Steps in a successful Demand planning and forecasting process

Using demand analysis solutions, businesses can determine the feasibility of entering into a particular market and gives them a fair idea on which markets to invest in. To improve your demand planning and forecasting process and reap the above mentioned benefits, you need to follow a set of a certain well-designed steps. While there may be several methods of market demand analysis which varies according to the complexity of operations in the business, we have curated some of the commonly used steps for demand analysis in this article.

#3: Core components of demand management

Demand management not only helps in demand planning and forecasting, but it also plays a major role in addressing external spending factors, arranging purchase orders, and eradicating waste. This article will help you understand why demand management is inevitable for your business. In this article, experts at Infiniti have also identified some core components of an ideal demand management process. Also, gain some key insights into the difference between demand planning and demand forecasting in this article.

