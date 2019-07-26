Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2019 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company earned $1,032,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2019 compared to $1,037,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2018. The Company earned $2,240,000 (or $0.78 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and $2,077,000 (or $0.73 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

The Company's annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 0.98%, compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 1.07% compared to 1.06% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The Company's very large AFS bond portfolio net unrealized market value gains, which represented 5.45% of book value at second quarter-end, have materially influenced ROA and ROE calculations thus far in 2019. Second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.03%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 10.90% and the first six month effective tax rate was 8.70%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for June 30, 2019 were 22.05%, 22.57%, 14.01% and 22.05%, respectively.

The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 472,975 shares, or 16.53% on June 30, 2019.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2019, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-five (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31 June 30, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,730 $ 5,642 $ 5,017 Interest bearing deposits with banks 2,081 59 65 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,811 5,701 5,082 Securities available for sale 162,326 159,741 165,791 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,656 1,411 1,278 Loans 230,469 227,747 212,768 Allowance for loan losses (1,374 ) (1,349 ) (1,289 ) Net loans 229,095 226,398 211,479 Premises and equipment 2,756 2,800 2,943 Investment in Life Insurance 20,034 19,767 19,493 Other assets 3,792 3,808 4,003 Total assets $ 426,470 $ 419,626 $ 410,069 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 128,333 $ 128,437 $ 119,561 Interest bearing 188,714 197,482 196,677 Total deposits 317,047 325,919 316,238 Short-term borrowings 41,684 32,822 34,338 Other liabilities 2,622 1,351 877 Total liabilities 361,353 360,092 351,453 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,838 63,085 62,305 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 6,623 1,793 1,655 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2019 and 2018 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 65,117 59,534 58,616 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 426,470 $ 419,626 $ 410,069

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,582 $ 2,255 $ 5,173 $ 4,485 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,047 1,098 2,098 2,137 Exempt from federal income taxes 538 506 1,097 974 Other 29 16 63 28 Total Interest income 4,196 3,875 8,431 7,624 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 190 125 377 226 Interest on short-term borrowings 257 115 509 172 Total Interest expense 447 240 886 398 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,749 3,635 7,545 7,226 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,749 3,635 7,545 7,226 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 331 321 671 677 Service charges on deposit accounts 185 185 354 362 Net Security losses (4 ) - (7 ) - Gain on sale of OREO - - 4 - Income from investment in life insurance 124 120 250 247 Other income 36 50 100 129 Total other operating income 672 676 1,372 1,415 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,906 1,796 3,773 3,626 Net occupancy expense 202 210 420 427 Furniture and equipment 108 58 214 180 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 142 284 270 Legal and professional 97 114 175 234 FDIC insurance expense 28 27 56 56 Other expenses 780 809 1,543 1,532 Total other operating expenses 3,263 3,156 6,465 6,325 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,158 1,155 2,452 2,316 Income tax expense 126 118 212 239 Net income $ 1,032 $ 1,037 $ 2,240 $ 2,077 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.78 $ 0.73

