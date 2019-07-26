Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2019 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company earned $1,032,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2019 compared to $1,037,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2018. The Company earned $2,240,000 (or $0.78 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and $2,077,000 (or $0.73 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.
The Company's annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 0.98%, compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 1.07% compared to 1.06% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The Company's very large AFS bond portfolio net unrealized market value gains, which represented 5.45% of book value at second quarter-end, have materially influenced ROA and ROE calculations thus far in 2019. Second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.03%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 10.90% and the first six month effective tax rate was 8.70%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for June 30, 2019 were 22.05%, 22.57%, 14.01% and 22.05%, respectively.
The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 472,975 shares, or 16.53% on June 30, 2019.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2019, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-five (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
|$
|4,730
|$
|5,642
|$
|5,017
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|2,081
|59
|65
Total cash and cash equivalents
|6,811
|5,701
|5,082
Securities available for sale
|162,326
|159,741
|165,791
Restricted investments in bank stock
|1,656
|1,411
|1,278
Loans
|230,469
|227,747
|212,768
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,374
|)
|(1,349
|)
|(1,289
|)
Net loans
|229,095
|226,398
|211,479
Premises and equipment
|2,756
|2,800
|2,943
Investment in Life Insurance
|20,034
|19,767
|19,493
Other assets
|3,792
|3,808
|4,003
Total assets
|$
|426,470
|$
|419,626
|$
|410,069
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
|$
|128,333
|$
|128,437
|$
|119,561
Interest bearing
|188,714
|197,482
|196,677
Total deposits
|317,047
|325,919
|316,238
Short-term borrowings
|41,684
|32,822
|34,338
Other liabilities
|2,622
|1,351
|877
Total liabilities
|361,353
|360,092
|351,453
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018
|7,200
|7,200
|7,200
Retained earnings
|63,838
|63,085
|62,305
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|6,623
|1,793
|1,655
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2019 and 2018
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|65,117
|59,534
|58,616
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|426,470
|$
|419,626
|$
|410,069
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Ended June 30
|Ended June 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|2,582
|$
|2,255
|$
|5,173
|$
|4,485
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
|1,047
|1,098
|2,098
|2,137
Exempt from federal income taxes
|538
|506
|1,097
|974
Other
|29
|16
|63
|28
Total Interest income
|4,196
|3,875
|8,431
|7,624
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
|190
|125
|377
|226
Interest on short-term borrowings
|257
|115
|509
|172
Total Interest expense
|447
|240
|886
|398
NET INTEREST INCOME
|3,749
|3,635
|7,545
|7,226
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|-
|-
|-
|-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|3,749
|3,635
|7,545
|7,226
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
|331
|321
|671
|677
Service charges on deposit accounts
|185
|185
|354
|362
Net Security losses
|(4
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|-
Gain on sale of OREO
|-
|-
|4
|-
Income from investment in life insurance
|124
|120
|250
|247
Other income
|36
|50
|100
|129
Total other operating income
|672
|676
|1,372
|1,415
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
|1,906
|1,796
|3,773
|3,626
Net occupancy expense
|202
|210
|420
|427
Furniture and equipment
|108
|58
|214
|180
Pennsylvania shares tax
|142
|142
|284
|270
Legal and professional
|97
|114
|175
|234
FDIC insurance expense
|28
|27
|56
|56
Other expenses
|780
|809
|1,543
|1,532
Total other operating expenses
|3,263
|3,156
|6,465
|6,325
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,158
|1,155
|2,452
|2,316
Income tax expense
|126
|118
|212
|239
Net income
|$
|1,032
|$
|1,037
|$
|2,240
|$
|2,077
Average Shares Outstanding
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.73
