

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Friday. Strength among tech stocks has led to a sharp jump by the Nasdaq, which has reached a new record intraday high along with the S&P 500.



Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Dow is up just 28.55 points or 0.1 percent at 27,169.53. The Nasdaq is up 85.38 points or 1 percent at 8,323.92 and the S&P 500 is up 18.72 points or 0.6 percent at 3,022.39.



The rally by the tech-heavy Nasdaq is partly due to spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), which have soared by 10.7 percent after the tech giant reported its second quarter results.



Alphabet beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and also announced a massive $25 billion share repurchase program.



Shares of Twitter (TWTR) have also surged higher after the social media giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings, revenues, and daily users.



Fast food giant McDonald's (MCD) is posting a more modest gain after reporting second quarter earnings that met expectations on stronger than expected same-store sales growth.



On the other hand, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have come under pressure after the online retail giant reported second quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.



Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) has also turned lower despite reporting second quarter results that exceeded estimates and boosting its full-year guidance.



Traders are also reacting to a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1 percent in the second quarter following the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.9 percent.



The stronger than expected GDP growth reflected positive contributions from consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government spending.



Meanwhile, negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, non-residential fixed investment and residential fixed investment limited the upside.



'Now in its longest expansion on record, the U.S. economy continues to look healthy,' said Oxford Economics' Chief U.S. Economist Gregory Daco and U.S. Economist Jake McRobie.



They added, 'However, given the persistent protectionist draft, the lingering policy uncertainty breeze, the sniffling global economy, and the cooling room temperature at home, now may be an opportune time for a Fed immunization shot.'



Sector News



Despite the notable advance by the major averages, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading.



Tobacco stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index surging up by 2.7 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in a month.



Telecom and banking stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, driving both the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index and the KBW Bank Index up by 1.1 percent.



On the other hand, natural gas stocks are extending yesterday's sell-off, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 2.1 percent to a seven-month intraday low.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region mover mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price is up by less than a basis point at 2.076 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX