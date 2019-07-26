

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended higher on Friday, even as the dollar gained some ground against most major currencies ahead of next week's monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.



A fairly strong second-quarter GDP data drove the dollar higher.



The dollar index, which was a bit subdued to start with, edged higher as the session progressed and hit a high of 98.09 before paring some gains. Still, at 98.01, the greenback was up by about 0.2% from previous close.



Gold futures for August ended up $4.60, or about 0.3%, at $1,419.30 an ounce.



On Thursday, gold futures for August ended down $8.90, or about 0.6%, at $1,414.70 an ounce. Gold futures shed about 0.5% in the week.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.014, at $16.397 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.6850 per pound, down $0.0185 from previous close.



Data released by the Commerce Department this morning showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded economist estimates.



The data said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1% in the second quarter following the 3.1% jump in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.9%.



The stronger than expected GDP growth reflected positive contributions from consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government spending.



Meanwhile, negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, non-residential fixed investment and residential fixed investment limited the upside.



The Federal Reserve will review its monetary policy on July 30 and 31. It is widely expected that the Fed will announce a modest 25-bps rate cut. In the event of the central bank holding rates unchanged, gold prices could see a significant drop next week.



