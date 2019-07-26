Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of trading on Monday, July 29, 2019, the listing of the common shares will be transferred from Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Alpha Peak's trading symbol will change from "AAP" to "AAP.H". There will be no change in Alpha Peak's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. As of Monday, July 29, 2019, the Company will be subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

As of the date hereof, the Company's common shares remains suspended from trading.

