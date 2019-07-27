Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. ("Bloom Burton") announces that it beneficially owns, directly and indirectly, 3,231,867 common shares ("shares") and 1,479,240 share purchase warrants of Mimi's Rock Corp. ("Mimi"), each warrant being exercisable for 1.5 shares representing approximately 6.52% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.53%% on a partially diluted basis. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because of the acquisition by Bloom Burton on July 4, 2019 of 200,000 shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange requiring the report of holdings over 10%.

Prior to such acquisition, Bloom Burton beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, 3,031,867 shares and 1,479,240 warrants representing approximately 6.12% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.49% on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. Bloom Burton has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Mimi is located at 610 Chartwell Road, Suite 202, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2X6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Mimi's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Sonia Yung, General Counsel, Bloom Burton at (416) 640-7575.

Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.

65 Front St. E., Suite 300

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5

