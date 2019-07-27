Theramed Health Corporation: Theramed Announces Mutual Termination, Settlement, and Option to Acquire Operator - Developer of Its Medical Health System and Update to Spinoff Event for EGF Health Holdings Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Friday July 26, 2019 / Theramed Health Corporation (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the ongoing standstill with its research operator for the medical system has been settled with a mutual termination, settlement and option to acquire 100% of the operator-developer. The parties agreed to a mutual release and cancelling $224,169 of accrued development fees that was payable from the Company. In addition, any business intelligence or know-how in relation to the medical health system that was under development would be made available to the Company. The Company also acquired an option to purchase the operator-developer for $1,000 in addition to 5% in cash payments for a ten year term, resulting from gross revenues generated by the systems or intellectual property of the operator.

UPDATE TO SPINOFF EVENT FOR EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP.

The plan of arrangement as previously announced March 17, 2017, updated July 12, 2019, and July 19, 2019 of its wholly owned subsidiary "EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP." ("EGF") as a spin out has been amended to be effective Friday July 26, 2019. EGF Health Holdings Corp.'s new CUSIP is 268470101 and its ISIN is CA2684701014. The plan of arrangement dated February 6, 2017 as voted on, received 100% shareholder approval and the Company received the final court order March 16, 2017. The share conversion exchange will be conducted at a 0.05 conversion rate as approved and voted on under the plan of arrangement circular.

THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION

About THERAMED HEALTH

Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company has recently been focused on utilizing CBD derived from Hemp as a core component. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts, creating formulations through its key scientists, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

