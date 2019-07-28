Kapsch TrafficCom: According to the already given outlook, the course of the 2019/20 fiscal year will be similar to that of the one before: a weaker first half-year period should be followed by a strong second half. This seasonality seems to have a stronger than expected impact on the operating result (EBIT) in Q1 2019/20. It will likely amount to approximately Euro 4.6 mn (previous year: Euro 7.1 mn). A further negative impact may arise from the consolidation of the not yet finally available results of the German operations. On the other hand, revenues in Q1 2019/20 will reach approximately Euro 186 mn, a significant increase over the same period in the previous year (Euro 158.2 mn). The company confirms the outlook for the fiscal year 2019/20 (increase of both revenues and EBIT by at ...

