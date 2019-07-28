Internet Marketing Company: How to be Promoted as a Standard Risk Driver

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can save car insurance money by moving from the high-risk driver status to standard-driver status.

Car insurance companies are analyzing multiple factors to determine the risk profiles of their customers. Drivers that are categorized as high-risk will have to pay the highest insurance premiums. To get rid of the high-risk label, drivers can make some changes in certain areas.

Drivers that want to promote to the standard-driver category should know the following:

The high-risk status period duration. Depending on the reason why someone is seen as a high-risk driver, this status will remain active for a period that is between several months and a few years. Drivers can be considered high-risk for various reasons. This status is usually obtained by drivers that have several traffic tickets, drivers that were at-fault in one or more accidents, or drivers convicted for DUI. To be promoted to the standard-risk, drivers will have to maintain a clean driving record for at least three years.

Other factors that can make drivers be considered high-risk . Drivers can be considered high-risk for other reasons that are not related to their driving records. Drivers that own expensive vehicles like muscle cars, limousines, or exotic sports cars are considered high-risk even if they are not bad drivers. Persons that have a poor credit score are seen as high-risk for their increased chance of filing a claim. The lack of driving experience will place young and new drivers in the same high-risk category. Finally, drivers that have insurance lapses will also be labeled as high-risk.

Important things to remember. Comparing insurance quotes is very important for high-risk drivers. Certain insurers might label a driver as a high-risk, while at others the same driver is seen as a standard-risk. To lower the chances of being labeled as high-risk, drivers can improve their credit score, buy a safer vehicle, or they can enroll in a defensive driving course. The high-risk driver status Is not permanent and drivers will eventually get rid of it.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes.

"Not a single driver wants to be labeled as high-risk. The increased premiums can have a drastic impact on anyone's budget. Fortunately, the high-risk status is not permanent and there are certain methods to prevent anyone from obtaining that label," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

