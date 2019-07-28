CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo has concluded a long-term lease agreement with KPMG for 23,000 sqm of rentable space in the Europacity district of Berlin. For this purpose, CA Immo has initiated the construction of a modern A class office high-rise of appr. 84 metres on Europaplatz, adjacent to the city's main station. Construction of the 100% pre-let landmark building will start before the end of this year, with completion scheduled for late 2023. CA Immo will be investing a total of around Euro 155 mn. The planned office high-rise will be CA Immo's ninth development in the Europacity district around Berlin's main station.CA Immo: weekly performance: -1.40% FACC: FACC AG, a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production ...

