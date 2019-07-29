

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it does not expect its discussions with Refinitiv Holdings on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed, following statement by London Stock Exchange Group plc confirming discussions about a possible acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.



Previously, London Stock Exchange Group confirmed that it was in discussions to buy Refinitiv, the financial data and trading platform provider, for a total enterprise value of about US$27 billion.



The LSE said it would pay for the transaction entirely with the issuance of new shares. That will result in Refinitiv shareholders owning about 37 per cent of the combined group, though they will have less than 30 per cent of its voting rights.



Refinitiv is currently 55 per cent owned by private equity funds managed by Blackstone and 45 per cent by Thomson Reuters. It is expected that Reuters News will continue to provide news and editorial content to Refinitiv pursuant to a 30-year agreement entered into last year.



Last year, Blackstone Group acquired a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp, valuing the company at the time at $20 billion including debt.



