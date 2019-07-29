

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,945-point plateau and it's got another green light again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on strong earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the oil companies were tempered by weakness from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index added 7.18 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 2,944.54 after trading between 2,924.45 and 2,948.33. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.66 points or 0.04 percent to end at 1,573.45.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank shed 0.67 percent, while China Merchants Bank eased 0.11 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.24 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.77 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.08 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.19 percent, China Shenhua Energy slid 0.31 percent, Gemdale added 0.56 percent, Poly Developments advanced 0.84 percent, China Vanke declined 0.40 percent and CITIC Securities, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, rebounding from weakness a day earlier as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 51.45 points or 0.19 percent to end at 27,192.45, the NASDAQ gained 91.67 points or 1.11 percent to 8,330.21 and the S&P rose 22.19 points or 0.74 percent to 3,025.86. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.7 percent.



The rally by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was due to a spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after the tech giant reported Q2 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Twitter (TWTR) and McDonald's (MCD) also fueled the rally after posting solid earnings data, while Amazon (AMZN) weighed after missing expectations.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded estimates.



Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as traders weighed demand and supply prospects for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $56.20 a barrel.



