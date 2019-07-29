

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. reconfirmed that there is no plan to halt the sales of Aflac Japan's cancer insurance through the Japan Post Group system, Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. said on Sunday.



Earlier there were reports that Japan Post was considering to suspend commissioned sales of insurance products from private companies such as Nippon Life Insurance Co. through post offices across the nation. The move came after the revelation last month of inappropriate sales practices by Japan Post employees involving Japan Post Insurance Co. products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX