5th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security (ICAIS 2019) was held July 26-28, 2019 in New York USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Artificial intelligence is rising! Once found only in science fiction novels, the rapid acceleration of advances in technology has made artificial intelligence (AI) a reality, our reality. From self-driving cars to Google's Siri, the tremendous progress in AI also brings concerns about privacy, public safety, and business and national security.

From July 26 to 28, 2019, the 5th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security (ICAIS 2019) was held in Brooklyn, New York USA. Researchers, engineers, and scholars from the United States, China, Canada, UK, Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and many other countries gathered to share and discuss their research advances in AI and cybersecurity.

A high profile annual conference in the field of computer science, ICAIS continues to heat up in the wave of AI. ICAIS 2019 attracted more than 1500 submissions from over 20 countries, with 510 papers accepted following a careful and rigorous peer-review process. Seven keynote speakers addressed attendees, and 45 paper sessions were organized around the themes of AI, deep learning, big data, Internet of Things (IoT) and security, cyberspace security, information hiding, and privacy protection.

A survey of accepted papers suggests that Machine Learning methods remain a hotspot of AI research. Among other topics, image and video recognition attracted significant attention. Finally, safety and security issues related to cloud computing, big data, and IoT were intensely discussed by participants.

"AI is coming and Pandora's box has just been opened. No matter what flies out, security is always deemed as the priority of all. This is the original intention of ICAIS and shall be the direction that ICAIS always persists in," according to Professor Xingming Sun, founding General Chair of ICAIS.

