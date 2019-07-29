InterestSpring LLC: CPR Cell Phone Repair Adds CPR Grand Rapids to Network

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles



Independence, OH - The nation's leading mobile repair group has expanded its presence in Minnesota with the opening of CPR Grand Rapids. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates store owner, Abram Osborne, and welcomes him to the network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Grand Rapids, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/grand-rapids-mn/.

"Abram's experience in device repair paired with his dedication to customer service proves that he will be a great leader in this role. On behalf of the team at corporate, we have no doubt CPR Grand Rapids will succeed," Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair said of the new store.

Adjacent to the Mississippi River, Grand Rapids, Minnesota has a vibrant history shipping logs throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Now, it is a busy city with many amenities for residents and visitors alike. CPR Grand Rapids is located off NW 1st Ave, and neighbors many other thriving small businesses. Abram and his team look forward to providing exceptional repair solutions for cell phones, tablets, laptops/computers, and other gadgets to Grand Rapids and surrounding communities.

"CPR Grand Rapids is well-versed in handling many device-related issues. When in need of repair for your iPhone, Samsung, Motorola, or any other smartphone, visit our friendly staff and we'll take care of your device in no time," said Abram.

In his spare time away from managing the new CPR store, Abram enjoys playing the drums and guitar, as well as kayaking. He also continues to expand his knowledge in sound engineering. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Abram moved to Grand Rapids in 2009. He is now married with two children. To begin a repair with CPR Grand Rapids, visit the store or contact the technicians at the details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Grand Rapids is located at:

214 NW 1st Ave

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Please contact the store at 218-256-8821 or via email: repairs@cpr-grandrapids.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/grand-rapids-mn/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

