

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said its first-half top-line performance was strong, with organic net revenue growth across all regions. Operating profit (beia) was stable as the impact of strong top-line performance was largely offset by input cost inflation, the company said.



First-half net profit to shareholders declined to 936 million euros from 949 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.64 euros compared to 1.66 euros. Operating profit (beia) organic growth was 0.3%, for the period. Net profit (beia) was 1.05 billion euros, down 1.2% organically from prior year. EPS (beia) was at 1.84 euros compared to 1.86 euros, restated, last year.



First-half revenue increased to 13.60 billion euros from 12.83 billion euros, previous year. Net revenue (beia) grew 5.6% organically to 11.45 billion euros, supported by a 3.0% increase in net revenue (beia) per hectolitre and a 2.5% increase in total consolidated volumes.



For 2019, the company continues to anticipate operating profit (beia) to grow by mid-single digit on an organic basis.



HEINEKEN said an interim dividend of 0.64 euros per share will be paid on 8 August 2019.



