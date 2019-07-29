

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company recorded a solid business performance in the second quarter, led by the strong launch of Dupixent driven by the accelerated uptake in atopic dermatitis and asthma in the U.S. The company has revised upward its guidance for full-year business EPS growth to approximately 5%.



For the second-quarter, on IFRS basis, Sanofi posted a loss attributable to equity holders of 87 million euros reflecting a 1.8 billion euros impairment charge mainly related to Eloctate, compared to profit of 762 million euros, a year ago. Loss per share was 0.07 euros compared to profit of 0.61 euros per share. Business net income increased 5.3% to 1.64 billion euros and increased 4.9% at CER. Business earnings per share increased 4.8% to 1.31 euros on a reported basis and at CER.



Second-quarter net sales were at 8.63 billion euros, up 5.5% on a reported basis, up 3.9% at CER and up 5.8% at CER/CS. Pharmaceutical sales were up 1.7% to 6.46 billion euros mainly driven by Dupixent. Dupixent generated sales of 496 million euros, up 168.2%.



