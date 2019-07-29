

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax rose 3%, driven by a good investment return of 4.8% annualised. Gross premiums written were up 7% in constant currency, with all business segments growing.



For the first-half, profit before tax was $168.0 million compared to $162.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share in cents was 50.2 compared to 50.8. First-half total income increased to $1.49 billion from $1.32 billion, previous year. Net premiums earned was $1.31 billion compared to $1.28 billion.



Bronek Masojada, CEO, Hiscox Ltd, said: 'In Retail, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure and marketing to drive sustainable growth. Our strategy of diversification gives us options.'



The Board announced an interim dividend per share of 13.75 cents, representing a 3.8% increase on the 2018 interim dividend. The record date for the dividend will be 9 August 2019 and the payment date will be 11 September 2019.



