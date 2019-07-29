

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L, GSK) announced Monday that its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, has submitted a regulatory application to European Medicines Agency for investigational cabotegravir to be used in combination with rilpivirine as the first monthly, injectable treatment for HIV.



The company noted that the investigational, once-monthly, injectable cabotegravir will be used in combination with Janssen's once-monthly, injectable rilpivirine to treat HIV-1 infection in adults whose viral load is suppressed and who are not resistant to cabotegravir or rilpivirine.



The application also includes data for cabotegravir oral tablets, intended for use as oral lead-in therapy prior to the commencement of injectable therapy.



The marketing authorisation application or MAA is based on phase III ATLAS and FLAIR pivotal phase III studies. In these trials that included more than 1,100 patients from 16 countries, the once-monthly, injectable treatment regimen was as effective and safe as a daily, 3-drug oral treatment.



The ATLAS and FLAIR studies are part of ViiV Healthcare's innovative clinical trial programme for 2-drug regimens or 2DRs.



