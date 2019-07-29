Thriva, the proactive health company, has secured a £6M Series A funding round. The funding will support Thriva as it builds towards its ambitious vision: to put optimal health in anyone's hands.

The round, from a range of investors including Pembroke VCT and Guinness Asset Management, takes the total raised by Thriva to £7.5m since its launch in 2016.

Thriva offers affordable, clinical-grade insights based on the latest research and has helped over 100,000 people understand how their lifestyle is impacting their health.

The company is fast becoming the go-to brand in the 'proactive health' category, an increasingly mainstream movement in which people are actively engaged in pursuing better health.

The company, which was founded by Hamish Grierson, Eliot Brooks and Tom Livesey, continues to grow 100% year-on-year and has expanded its team significantly to 35 team members in the company's London Headquarters.

Thanks to Thriva, customers can understand, keep track of and improve what's happening inside their bodies. Its at-home testing kits are processed by UKAS accredited laboratories and can analyse anything from vitamins and minerals to hormone function to indicators of heart disease and diabetes.

Its customers are people who proactively seek out services that go beyond a 'one-size fits all' approach to health and are looking for the personalised, actionable insights that Thriva provides.

Hamish Grierson, co-founder and CEO of Thriva said: "Our mission remains the same: To provide anybody with profound control over their own wellbeing. Thriva is creating affordable access to clinical-grade information that show you what steps you can take towards thriving health.

"Most people are still not aware that companies like Thriva exist. That is something we want to change as we build towards a truly consumer-led future of health. Swathes of the population are already proactively seeking improved health, and are waking up to the fact that it's within their gift to understand and control. It's a system we see as working in tandem with organisations like the NHS, which offer a crucial service for people at the point of need when sick and/or serious care is needed."

Quotes from investors

Andrew Wolfson, Managing Director of Pembroke VCT said: "There is a rapidly-growing market shift towards proactive healthcare and the maintenance of optimum health. Thriva now offers its customers a means of effectively monitoring and maintaining their health and by doing so, lessening the likelihood of having to see a GP. Several of the Pembroke team have taken tests, and all of us have been impressed with the speed at which results were published, as well as the user-friendly interface and actionable next steps. More importantly, we have always maintained it is the quality of people that determines a business's success. Hamish and the team have never failed to impress us."

Ashley Abrahams, Investment Manager at Guinness Asset Management said: "Guinness are pleased to partner with Hamish, Eliot, and Tom and their team at Thriva. We are excited about the potential of the strong management team to continue and enhance the impressive growth in a rapidly developing market where Thriva can become the dominant player and we look forward to working with them going forwards."

About Thriva

Thriva's mission to put optimal health in anyone's hands by providing tools and actionable insights, based on the latest research. Launched in 2016 by Hamish Grierson, Eliot Brooks and Tom Livesey, Thriva has helped over 100,000 people across the UK proactively manage their health giving people access to affordable, clinical-grade insights which reveal how their lifestyle is impacting their health. Its at-home testing kits are processed by UKAS accredited laboratories and can analyse anything from vitamins and minerals to hormone function to indicators of heart disease and diabetes. Thriva are headquartered in London. To date, the company has raised £7.5m in funding and employs 35 people. For more information or to sign up online, please visit: thriva.co

