

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income attributable to stockholders increased 14 percent to 120.3 billion Japanese yen or $1.11 billion from last year's 105.2 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 124.42 yen or $1.15, up from 108.89 yen last year.



EBIT grew 1 percent to 182.5 billion yen, while adjusted operating income declined 16 percent to 124.3 billion yen.



Revenues for the quarter declined 6 percent to 2.03 trillion yen or $18.82 billion from last year's 2.17 trillion yen.



In Japan, Hitachi shares were trading at 3,830 yen, down 2.59 percent.



