IQE has recently announced the successful qualification, commencement of initial production and receipt of additional orders of wireless products destined for Asian supply chains, as well as the commencement of initial vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) production for a second major customer at its new foundry in Newport. The share price has risen by 29% following the announcements, which demonstrate that IQE's dominant position in the outsourced compound semiconductor epitaxy market gives resilience to reduced demand from individual customers.

