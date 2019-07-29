MONDI PLC - Simplification of corporate structure becomes effective

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34



LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

29 July 2019

Simplification of corporate structure becomes effective

Mondi confirms it has completed the simplification of its dual listed company structure into a single holding company structure under Mondi plc. Mondi Limited is now a subsidiary of Mondi plc and the dual listed company arrangements between Mondi plc and Mondi Limited have now been terminated. Dealings in new Mondi plc shares commenced today on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Following the admission of 118,312,975 new Mondi plc shares, Mondi plc's share capital today consists of 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Mondi plc holds no shares in treasury and therefore, the total number of shares with exercisable voting rights in Mondi plc is 485,553,780. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in Mondi plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Mondi Clara Valera

Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations +44 193 282 6357 Kerry Cooper

Senior Manager - External Communication +44 193 282 6323

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2018, Mondi had revenues of €7.48 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.76 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP), quoted in rand. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.