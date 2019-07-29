KCOM Group Selects Vlocity to Streamline Business Processes, Accelerate Time to Market and Deliver Differentiated Customer Experiences

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, and KCOM Group, a pioneer in communications and IT services in the United Kingdom, announced today that the two companies have signed an agreement to leverage the Vlocity Communications Cloud to boost digital transformation initiatives across its sales, marketing, and customer care organizations.

KCOM is one of the longest-established providers of communications services in the UK, connecting both businesses and residential customers and investing in better digital solutions for everyone. In Hull and East Yorkshire, KCOM provides internet-based services to 140,000 consumers and businesses in the region and was recently named Best Consumer Internet Service Provider at the 2019 Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) Awards.

KCOM has selected Vlocity to extend its existing investment in Salesforce and to provide an industry-specific, cloud-based platform that will allow it to streamline business processes, accelerate time-to-market, enable digital channels and deliver a superior customer experience for customers and partners.

"I'm really excited about the part that Vlocity will play in KCOM's digital transformation. The initial phase of the solution will unlock many opportunities and improvements in digital customer experience and automation of business processes that deliver KCOM's unique ultrafast FTTP service," said KCOM Head of IT Delivery Lindsay Rodgers. "Vlocity's enablement model really complements the ways of working in KCOM's Technology Systems team, giving us true business and technical agility."

Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce and includes a comprehensive suite of sales, marketing, service, enterprise product catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), contract management, order management and commerce solutions.

"KCOM is a pioneer in communications and IT services in the UK with a focus on creating greater value from the way they interact, collaborate and connect with their customers," said Dan Ford, senior VP and general manager of Vlocity Communications. "We are excited to contribute to its digital transformation initiatives through our award-winning industry cloud software, and support the company as it accelerates its leadership as a next-generation telecommunications provider."

