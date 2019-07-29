

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales grew at a slower pace in June, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Retail sales expanded 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.6 percent increase in May.



At the same time, calendar-adjusted retail sales growth eased markedly to 0.3 percent annually from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew only 0.1 percent in June versus 0.8 percent increase in May. The slower growth was driven by a 0.1 percent drop in food sales, and non-food sales gained only 0.2 percent in June.



