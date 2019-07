BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Bank of England is slated to publish mortgage approvals for June. The number of mortgages approved in June is seen at 65,800 compared to 65,400 in May. UK secured lending is forecast to grow by GBP 3.5 billion.



The pound weakened against its major counterparts ahead of the data.



The pound was worth 133.97 against the yen, 1.2239 against the franc, 0.9018 against the euro and 1.2331 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX