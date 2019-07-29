SINGAPORE, July 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - IDAX will launch the GoMoney (GOM) token on its newest IEO platform AURORA. GOM will be used in the AnimalGo blockchain project for the pets community.Start time: Jul 31, 2019 19:00 (UTC+8)End Time: Jul 31, 2019 21:00 (UTC+8)Listing time: Aug 01, 2019 19:00 (UTC+8)AnimalGo is a blockchain SNS app that aims to connect all the pet lovers together. In this reward-type pet community allows you to communicate and exchange information with other pet owners. While sharing pets' photos and postings, users will get GoMoney (GOM) as a reward. http://animalgo.io/About GOMGoMoney (GOM) is a token used in the ecosystem that is based on a reward SNS app for pets and partners called AnimalGo. Users can upload their pet photos and create postings through the mobile app. The more people respond to a post, the more valuable it is. By using deep learning technology, we provide differentiated services from other apps by providing lineage analysis, defecation analysis, age analysis, and emotional analysis. AnimalGo will provide all-in-one and one-stop services to its partners by building diverse ecosystems, including pet walking friends, pet healthcare, pet insurance, pet funeral services, pet products, pet sales, pet TV, and pet wearables.About IDAX AuroraIDAX officially launched AURORA, the upgraded edition of IDAX Foundation, on June 10th. Comparing it with IDAX Foundation, AURORA is faster and gives investors more benefits.https://medium.com/@IDAX11/idax-will-launch-gomoney-gom-on-aurora-d0cd5b68f043About IDAX (www.idax.pro)IDAX is an international cryptocurrency exchange platform originating from GBC (Global Blockchain Research Center). Founded in 2017, IDAX is ranked in the Top 8 at CoinMarketCap. IDAX provides users from around the world with convenient, safe and fast cryptocurrency transaction services. IDAX has over 2 million registered users with daily trading volume of over 2,000 million US dollars.IDAX values every user of the platform, and maintains its relationship with users from a long-term perspective. As one of the world's leading exchanges, IDAX will strive to build the first users' community system initiated and promoted by the exchange. IDAX uses unique products and services to integrate into people's lives, bringing joy and more opportunities to users and society in general.IDAX Social GroupsTelegram (Chinese): https://t.me/idaxcenterTelegram (English): https://t.me/IDAX_Overseas_groupTelegram (Korean): https://t.me/IDAXKoreaOfficialGroupFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/IdaxCenterTwitter: https://twitter.com/IDAXproMedium: https://medium.com/@IDAX11Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idaxcenterMedia contact:Kelly Wangpr@idax.proSingaporeSource: IDAXCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.