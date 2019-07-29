Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-07-29 11:08 CEST -- The results of the primary placement auction of the additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on July 29, 2019: ISIN code LT0000670036 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB08025A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB08025A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-07-31 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-11-21 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,8 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,135 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,151 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,155 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 57 050 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 20 924 451,12 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.