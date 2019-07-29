sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

79,81 Euro		+0,60
+0,76 %
WKN: A1W5H0 ISIN: US45866F1049 Ticker-Symbol: IC2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,75
81,22
11:40
79,67
81,24
11:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC79,81+0,76 %
FN Beta