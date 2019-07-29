

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate for the June quarter fell from the previous three months and from the same period last year, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent from 3.6 percent in the January to March quarter and from a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 10.8 percent in the June quarter from 11.2 percent in the previous three months. A year ago, the rate was 9.5 percent.



The average number of unemployed was 155,000 in the June quarter, within which the young jobless were 34,000.



