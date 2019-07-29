

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Monday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company declined 24.6 percent to 47.48 billion Japanese yen from 62.97 billion yen last year.



Operating income declined 22.2 percent from the corresponding period a year ago to 74.76 billion yen, mainly hurt by reduced sales volume and a change in the geographic composition of sales in the construction, mining and utility equipment business.



The operating income margin fell 2.6 percentage points to 12.3 percent.



Consolidated net sales totaled 609.77 billion yen, down 5.6 percent from 646.06 billion yen a year ago.



Further, Komatsu confirmed its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX