General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Receives Water Permits for Mt. Hope Project; Provides Notice to AMER on Tranche 3 Private Placement

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / General Moly, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: GMO) announced that the Company, through a subsidiary, received all the necessary water permits from the Nevada State Engineer for the Mt. Hope molybdenum project in Nevada. In addition, the period for judicial review of Nevada State Engineer's approval of the water applications for the issuance of the water permits has expired and no requests for review were received.

The receipt of the permits triggers the obligation of the Company's largest shareholder, AMER International Group ("AMER") to invest $10 million for 20 million common shares priced at $0.50 per share ("Tranche 3") as set forth in the existing amended Investment Securities Purchase Agreement ("Agreement"). After the Tranche 3 of the Agreement closes, AMER may nominate a second director to the Company's Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Agreement the Company has provided formal notice to its largest shareholder, AMER. AMER has two business days until the close of business on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to fund and close Tranche 3.

AMER has provided the Company with a letter indicating that AMER is considering terminating the Agreement based on alleged uncured material adverse effects and alleged breaches of the Agreement by the Company (which include concerns related to US/China relations, concerns regarding the delay in obtaining environmental permits and solvency concerns). The Company believes such assertions to be inaccurate and wholly without merit.

Should AMER default with respect to its obligation to fund Tranche 3, the Company will have inadequate cash to continue operations and will have to evaluate its options going forward, including pursuing asset sales, short-term financing options and the possibility of seeking bankruptcy protection.

Since 2015, AMER has made two private placements purchasing $10 million in the Company's common stock. AMER is a non-ferrous metals and manufacturing conglomerate based in Shenzhen, China. AMER is ranked as the 111st largest company in the world based on revenues, according to the Fortune Global 500 list.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants and polymers.

