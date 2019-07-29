

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday even as U.K. markets rose sharply on the back of a weaker pound after the government ramped up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit in October.



The British pound slid to a two-year low against the dollar after Chancellor Sajid Javid said he would announce an urgent spending blitz to prepare for a no-deal departure on Oct.31.



Caution crept in elsewhere across Europe as investors looked ahead to more talks on the China-U.S. trade dispute as well as the Federal Reserve meeting.



The Fed is expected to announce a rate cut of 25 bps, bringing the Fed funds rate target to 2-2.25 percent. Investors will be looking for more information on whether the Fed may announce further rate cuts in the future.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 390.89 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up more than 1 percent.



Swiss drug major Novartis declined 1.6 percent. The company announced that the global Phase III PARAGON-HF study in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction or HFpEF narrowly missed statistical significance for its composite primary endpoint.



Heineken N.V., the world's second largest brewer, slumped 5.5 percent after its first-half profit missed estimates.



Just Eat soared 26 percent and Takeaway.com rallied 3.2 percent after they have reached an agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible all-share combination.



Deutsche Boerse AG shares fell 2.1 percent. The German stock exchange operator said that it does not expect its discussions with Refinitiv Holdings on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed.



Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers jumped 5.8 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net income and confirming its FY19 outlook.



Sanofi rallied 2.5 percent. The French pharmaceutical company revised upward its guidance for full-year business EPS growth to approximately 5 percent after recording a solid business performance in the second quarter, led by the strong launch of Dupixent driven by the accelerated uptake in atopic dermatitis and asthma in the U.S.



London Stock Exchange Group shares jumped nearly 15 percent. The exchange operator confirmed that it is in discussions to buy Refinitiv, the financial data and trading platform provider, for a total enterprise value of about US$27 billion.



Ryanair Holdings advanced 1.8 percent. The low-cost airline backed its FY profit view despite posting a 21 percent drop in quarterly profits.



Property development and investment company Hammerson declined 1.5 percent as it reported a first-half loss before tax of 319.2 million pounds compared to profit of 55.8 million pounds, prior year.



