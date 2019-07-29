Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Directorate Change

Director Change

Following the announcement on 29 May 2019, the Board of Anglian Water Services Limited (the "Company"), the parent Company of Anglian Water Services Financing plc, announces that Scott Longhurst will step down as an Executive Director of the Company on 31 July 2019. He will be replaced by Steve Buck as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2019.

