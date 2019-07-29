Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 29
Director Change
Following the announcement on 29 May 2019, the Board of Anglian Water Services Limited (the "Company"), the parent Company of Anglian Water Services Financing plc, announces that Scott Longhurst will step down as an Executive Director of the Company on 31 July 2019. He will be replaced by Steve Buck as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2019.
For further information, please contact:
Ciaran Nelson, Director of Brand and Communications
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House, Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Tel: 01480 323000
Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63