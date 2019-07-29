

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Automotive manufacturer China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) announced Monday that it has entered into a new strategic partnership with the Foton Motor Group to enhance their core competitiveness.



Foton, a subsidiary of the Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd., produces a wide range of commercial vehicles including light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, vans, pickup trucks, buses, and construction machinery vehicles.



Under the partnership, China Yuchai's main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL) and Foton have agreed to corporate on a series of important areas such as product support for National VI-compliant engines and technologies, overseas market development, and new energy product development.



New energy technology is a key focus of the partnership for both Foton and GYMCL for the future. This partnership provides Foton access to the ongoing technology advancements at GYMCL to ensure the performance and quality of their vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX