Geospatial Analytics Market Size Worth $134.48 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134,479.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Numerous innovations and advancements in the drone technology and increasing deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for remotely monitoring and gathering a large number of location data with minimal human intervention are likely to unfold new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of GPS-enabled smartphones and devices is also anticipated to drive market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The service segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing component segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for deployment, training, and support services by government and public safety agencies

The network & location analytics segment is anticipated to gain traction owing to the increasing use of network & location analytics systems by companies for analyzing buying behavior and foot traffic patterns as well as for studying behavior patterns in a brick-and-mortar environment

The military intelligence application segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of UAVs and increasing number of remote sensing satellites

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Numerous smart city initiatives such as the ASEAN Smart Cities Initiative are anticipated to fuel the demand for geospatial analytics software in the region

Key players operating in the geospatial analytics market include Alteryx, Inc., DigitalGlobe, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., MapLarge, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems Incorporated, ESRI, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, and Google LLC.

Increasing smart city initiatives have resulted in the growing need for innovative technologies for use in 3D urban mapping; monitoring and mapping natural resources, agriculture, and utilities; and disaster management. In case of natural disasters, location-based analytics enables decision makers to take suitable actions. Moreover, major oil & gas companies across the globe are increasingly deploying geospatial analytics solutions to discover potential crude oil and natural gas deposits and to monitor their vast pipeline network.

The use of geospatial technologies in the automotive industry is increasing owing to the growing safety concerns among passengers. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, about 85.7 percent of the U.S. employees above 16 years of age commute to work in a van, car, or truck, either by driving alone or via carpooling. With around 125 million people traveling by road every day, the U.S. transportation system faces numerous challenges such as congested highways and fatal vehicle collisions.

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is estimated that on an average, 102 people die from vehicle accidents every day. In an attempt to address this, automotive manufacturers are focusing on implementing technologies such as IoT and location-based services in vehicles to make driving safer and easier. The commercialization of upcoming autonomous vehicles also heavily relies on the integration of Geographic Information Science (GIS) and advanced geospatial technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global geospatial analytics market based on component, type, application, and region:

Geospatial Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Service

Geospatial Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Surface & Field Analytics



Network & Location Analytics



Geovisualization



Others

Geospatial Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Surveying



Medicine & Public Safety



Military Intelligence



Disaster Risk Reduction & Management



Marketing Management



Climate Change Adaption (CCA)



Urban Planning



Others

Geospatial Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

