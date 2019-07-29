Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---