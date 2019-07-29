The "Signal Detection and Regulatory Expectations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day programme will give you a comprehensive review of signal detection and regulatory expectations including the new updated Signal Module IX and Eudravigilance quantitative signal requirement
Increasingly, the most common critical findings in regulatory inspections are being given for signal detection and management so the need to identify potential signals and risks in patients has never been greater. The protection of patients through robust and clear methodologies for signal detection amidst the ever-increasing regulations requires companies to have trained and competent staff to perform such activities.
This course will provide a detailed overview of all aspects of safety reviews and signal detection within a company and will cover signal evaluation for both innovator and generic products under the newly revised Module IX signal management and quantitative assessments.
Benefits of attending:
- Clarify the EU regulatory requirements for signal detection
- Learn to use the EudraVigilance quantitative signal tool
- Understand the safety review cycle and the safety review meeting and process
- Understand EVDAS functionalities and outputs
- Discuss safety communication the CCSI/SCSI and labelling
- Gain a better understanding of risk-benefit analysis benefit-risk assessments and benefit-risk outcomes
A certificate of attendance for professional development will be available to each participant who completes the course
Who Should Attend:
This course will be of interest to all those working in drug safety/pharmacovigilance as well as regulatory personnel responsible for amending the labelling for products and for the production of the CCSI/DCSI.
Agenda:
Programme Day One
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 An introduction to safety signals
History of safety signals
The nature of safety signals
The definition of safety signals
Safety sources for signal detection
10.15 Causality and signal detection
Causality assessments for signal review
Data quality in safety assessments
Causality versus incidence (DMEs and IMEs)
Generic and innovator products
11.15 Refreshments
11.35 The safety review meeting and process
Setting up a safety review
Risk determinations for safety review signal trackers
Information and templates
Logistical safety and product safety
Information from safety reviews
12.30 Safety assessments life cycle
Pre-clinical safety
Clinical safety
Class-related safety issues
Post-marketing safety
Product suspensions/withdrawals
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Safety assessments life cycle
(continued)
14.30 The regulatory requirements for signal detection Module IX
The frequency of safety reviews (risk assessment)
The EU and US signal detection requirements
Signal detection and benefit-risk assessments
The regulators and signals
15.30 Refreshments
15.50 The signal review cycle
Safety profiling
Signal detection, validation, confirmation
Analysis and prioritisation,assessment
Recommendation for action
17.00 Close of day one
Programme Day Two
09.00 Quantitative and qualitative signal detections
Standard MedDRA queries(SMQs) and signal detection
ICSRs and case quality
Follow-up methodology and regulatory requirements
Events of special interest
10.00 Signals and their discussion
Signals and DSURs
Signals and PSURs/PBRERs
Signals and risk management plans/REMs and minimisation
Signals and labelling
11.00 Refreshments
11.20 Safety communication
The CCSI/DCSI and labelling
Triaging for safety amendments
Emerging safety issues
Urgent safety restrictions
Product suspension and withdrawal
12.30 Lunch
13.30 Quantitative signal analysis
Signal detection methodologies
Background why quantitative signal detection?
Measures of disproportionality (PRR, ROR, MGPS, BCPNN)
Regulatory and industry activity (including EudraVigilance)
14.30 EVDAS and the EU
The PRAC and signals
The EVDAS system
Signals arising from EVDAS
15.30 Refreshments
15.50 Risk-benefit analysis
Calculating the extent of benefit by indication
Identifying significant product risks
Benefit-risk assessments
Benefit-risk outcomes
16.30 Close of course
