Windward Taps Former IHS Maritime & Trade VP, Ron Crean, to Head Compliance Risk Business

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, a world leader in maritime risk analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Crean to the newly-created position of VP Trade Business.

Based in Windward's London office, Ron will take the lead in building up the company's new compliance offering, helping organizations adopt vessel behavioral analytics as an integral part of their counterparty due diligence. He will also join the company's management team.

Writing on Windward's Captain's Blog, Ron said: "I've watched with great interest what the company has been building for the last eight years. It's carved out a niche as a maritime behavioral analytics expert that provides a complementary service to the great data brands I've worked for - and with - in the past. The expertise and the technology they've built is really impressive."

Windward CEO, Ami Daniel, said: "I've known Ron for more than five years, and have always been impressed with his depth and strategic thinking. As the company prepares for the next phase of growth, Ron is an excellent addition to our leadership team. His appointment strengthens our presence in the London market, and builds on our core values and culture: maritime expertise, innovation and data science."

Ron brings with him excellent credentials and a unique maritime pedigree. He was employee #1 and Director of AISLive (the first terrestrial AIS network, later acquired by IHS). He was at IHS for 12 years, the last two of them as VP Global Trade at IHS Maritime & Trade. His most recent role was Group Head of Marketing at Associated British Ports.

Windward partners with marine insurers, compliance teams and governments to help improve their understanding of maritime risk, enabling them to take better actions to manage it. The company's unbiased, data-driven risk insights are based on deep contextual analysis of actual ship operations using advanced Artificial Intelligence.

