FIRSTGROUP PLC

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces the intention to propose to shareholders, for approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in 2020, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as its new auditor with effect from the year commencing 1 April 2020.

This decision follows a formal competitive tender process which has been overseen by the Audit Committee. Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte"), the Company's current auditor, will undertake and complete the audit for the year ended 31 March 2020, following which they will resign. Deloitte did not participate in the tender process due to the rules on the mandatory rotation of auditors.

David Robbie, Interim Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Deloitte for their service since 1999. Subject to shareholder approval at next year's AGM we look forward to working with PwC in the future."

Contact at FirstGroup:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L)is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.1 billion in revenue and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.2 billion passengers last year. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation - we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier.

We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of home-to-school student transportation with a fleet of 42,500 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus companies with 1.6 million passengers a day, and First Rail is one of the country's largest and most experienced rail operators, carrying 345 million passengers last year.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.