

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said CHMP, the Committee of the European Medicines Agency, has recommended approval of KEYTRUDA plus Inlyta combination for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The final decision by the European Commission is anticipated in the third quarter of 2019.



The CHMP recommendation is based on the results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 trial, which showed significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival and objective response rate for KEYTRUDA in combination with axitinib compared to sunitinib.



