

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon is in talks to buy the Indian unit of Uber Eats, the food order and delivery platform of Uber, Business Standard reported. If the deal materializes, Amazon India would enter the food delivery business particularly through its Prime membership plan. Uber Eats India is reportedly looking for a valuation of around $300 million.



With the planned sale, Uber Eats business in India is perhaps aiming to cut down losses in the country.



The takeover talks are said to be in the initial stages and they could also explore a possible strategic alliance.



The food delivery business in India is growing in a fast pace, with Uber Eats facing stiff competition from Swiggy and Zomato. Swiggy had delivered around 8 million orders a day last year, while Zomato delivered around 6.5 million. However, Uber Eats could manage between 1.5 million to 2 million orders only.



There were reports that both Swiggy and Zomato is competing to buy Uber's food delivery app.



Amazon has more than 10 million prime members in India. The introduction of food delivery business through Amazon's Prime membership plan in one of the largest economy is expected to boost the number of transactions and its revenues.



