The global anti-graffiti coatings market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global anti-graffiti coatings market size is the growing preference for water-based anti-graffiti coatings. Water-based anti-graffiti coatings are gaining popularity, mainly because of their excellent performance and durability on various substrates, including concrete, stone, brick, and glass. These properties make them suitable for the construction and transportation industries. Thus, the preference for water-based anti-graffiti coatings is increasing, which will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for nano-based anti-graffiti coatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The global anti-graffiti coatings market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-graffiti Coatings Market: Growing Demand for Nano-Based Anti-Graffiti Coatings

The market is witnessing the incorporation of materials such as nanoparticles in anti-graffiti coatings. Nanotechnology helps in improving the chemical and physical properties of anti-graffiti coatings, including corrosion-resistance properties. The adoption of nano-based anti-graffiti coatings is increasing mainly due to their low cost and ease of application. Furthermore, they provide excellent durability, high performance, and improved lifespan, which makes them ideal for various applications, such as road signs, smooth concrete, and walls.

"Apart from the growing demand for nano-based anti-graffiti coatings, other factors such as the rise in preference for DIY home improvement, and the increase in R&D activities will have a significant impact on the growth of the anti-graffiti coatings market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-graffiti Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-graffiti coatings market worth by end-user (construction and transportation) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the anti-graffiti coatings market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. The anti-graffiti coatings market analysis report identifies the factors such as the significant investments in residential and infrastructural activities, and the presence of established vendors to account for the market dominance in North America during the forecast period.

