Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1026.7802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9645 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 14936 EQS News ID: 848087 End of Announcement EQS News Service

