Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jul-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 302.37 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150216 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 14928 EQS News ID: 848071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2019 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)