

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Neither the UK nor the European Union is ready for a no-deal Brexit on October 31, the Confederation of British Industry said Monday, citing study findings.



According to a contingency planning study, the CBI found that the UK's preparations to date are welcome, but the unprecedented nature of Brexit means some aspects cannot be mitigated.



The report underscored that the EU lags behind the UK in seeking to prevent the worst effects of a no deal scenario.



The lobby has put forward 200 recommendations to help the UK, EU and companies in preparing for a no-deal Brexit situation.



Although businesses have spent billions on contingency planning, they met with unclear advice, timelines, cost and complexity.



The business group urged the UK and EU to capitalize on the new political dynamic presented by the appointment of a new Prime Minister to work toward agreement on a deal.



'Businesses are desperate to move beyond Brexit. They have huge belief in the UK and getting a deal will open many doors that have been closed by uncertainty,' Josh Hardie, deputy-director general, said.



Hardie said 'the EU must come to the table and commit - at the very least - to matching the UK's sensible mitigation. Failure to do so will hurt all our economies.'



Although preparations can reduce, but not remove, the damage of a no-deal Brexit, he added.



