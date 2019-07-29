

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation slowed for the eighth consecutive month in June, the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



Producer prices grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 1.5 percent increase. Inflation has slowed over the past eight months.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise in May.



On the domestic market, producer prices fell 0.5 percent on month but increased 1.1 percent from the same period last year.



Producer prices in the foreign market remained unchanged from May. On a yearly basis, prices advanced 0.2 percent.



In June, prices in construction gained 0.1 percent on month but decreased 0.4 percent from the previous year.



