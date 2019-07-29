Denmark's Leading Payments Application Uses DataStax To Drive Growth In New Users

DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra, today announced that MobilePay, the leading payments application in Denmark, moved to DataStax as part of a mainframe migration. The move supported the application's implementation of a new digital strategy to cope with its massive growth across Denmark and Finland.

Click to Tweet:NEWS ALERT: @MobilePayDK makes move to @DataStax as part of a mainframe migration, supporting its growth as Denmark's most widely used payments application https://bit.ly/2EB9Aot

Owned by Danske Bank, MobilePay is the leading payments application in Denmark and Finland. After a successful launch and marketing campaign, the MobilePay IT team saw customers registering for the app at a rate faster than expected, much more so that its mainframe applications and traditional database systems could handle. Unable to scale gradually, the IT team was faced with a dilemma: how to support the demands of a rapidly growing customer base while maintaining service levels and delivering new functionality.

The team at MobilePay chose DataStax -a distributed database built on Apache Cassandra and capable of running at scale-to support the new strategic design of the company's applications.

"We wanted to implement this new approach that would be supported by a distributed database, fit with our microservices-based application strategy, and also handle the availability and scalability needs of the applications," said Danske Bank Development Manager Rune Birkemose Jakobsen. "Apache Cassandra matched this model perfectly, and the production support by DataStax made a big difference. Migrating away from the mainframe-based systems we had was challenging. However, we did see huge benefits from the migration around delivering new functionality back to the business. If we had remained on the mainframe, it would have been extremely difficult to meet those requests in a timely manner, if at all."

Since the move to DataStax, MobilePay has seen demand continue to grow and the application now has four million registered users in Denmark, or 82% of the country's entire population. MobilePay is installed on nine out of ten smartphones in Denmark, making it one of the most popular apps in the country. The MobilePay team attributes a large part of this success to DataStax.

"When you're competing for customer attention against other smartphone apps, having the same ease of use is critical to building a brand and keeping your customers loyal," said Pete Godden, Vice President of EMEA at DataStax. "However, your infrastructure has to be able to cope with this demand without creating bottlenecks or additional cost. Using modern application design and services that are distributed and scalable, banks, payments companies and retailers can cope with the demand for service. DataStax provides a distributed database that can run across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, ensuring that you can scale up and serve customers efficiently."

Resources

Download the MobilePay case study

Listen to this DataStax podcast about hybrid cloud

Watch this video explaining why we are the Apache Cassandra experts

About DataStax

DataStax delivers the only active everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra: DataStax Enterprise. The foundation for contextual, always-on, real-time, distributed applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to seamlessly build and deploy modern applications in hybrid cloud. DataStax also offers DataStax Managed Services, a fully managed, white-glove service with guaranteed uptime, end-to-end security, and 24x7x365 lights-out management provided by experts at handling enterprise applications at cloud scale, and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra, a production-certified, 100% open source compatible distribution of Cassandra with expert support. DataStax helps more than 400 of the world's leading brands like Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy's, McDonald's, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart build modern applications that can work across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005035/en/

Contacts:

Francisca Fanucchi

Public Relations

DataStax

+1 415-299-1558

Francisca.Fanucchi@DataStax.com