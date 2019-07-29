-Updated Interim Analysis from FIERCE-22 Phase 2 Trial in Metastatic Bladder Cancer-

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage drug development company, today announced that updated interim results from the FIERCE-22 trial evaluating vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab in metastatic bladder cancer will be presented at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Annual Congress, which will take place September 27 to October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

"We look forward to presenting updated interim results on clinical activity from our FIERCE-22 trial at ESMO," said Scott Myers, Chairman and CEO of Rainier Therapeutics. "This includes longer term follow-up of vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer), providing a preliminary look at overall survival."

Poster Presentation Details:

Clinical Activity of Vofatamab (V), an FGFR3 Selective Antibody in Combination with Pembrolizumab (P) in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (mUC), Updated Interim Analysis of FIERCE-22

Abstract: 2673

Poster Display Session 3

Presentation Number: 917P

Date: Monday, September 30, 2019

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Poster Area Hall 4

Presenter: Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

About FIERCE-22

FIERCE-22 is a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating vofatamab, a FGFR3-targeted antibody, in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, to determine safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer who have progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and who have not received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

About Vofatamab

Vofatamab (formerly B-701) is an antibody specifically targeted against the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), a known driver of bladder and potentially other FGFR-driven cancers. Vofatamab is the most advanced targeted antibody specific for FGFR3 known by Rainier Therapeutics to be in clinical development. Vofatamab is currently being evaluated in two clinical trials: FIERCE-22 and FIERCE-21.

About Rainier Therapeutics

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing vofatamab, a targeted antibody for the potential treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. For more information, please visit www.rainierrx.com.

