29.07.2019 | 14:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Half Year Financial Report January-June 2019 on August 7, 2019

Suominen Corporation, press release, July 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. EEST.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the half year financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference on Wednesday, August 7 at 3:00 p.m.

Kindly enroll to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.comor by phone at +358 10 214 3551.

For additional information, please contact:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta